Brokerages Expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.16). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.28.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.