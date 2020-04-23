Brokerages Expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.16. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $211.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $141.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

