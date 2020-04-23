Brokerages Set Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Domo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.