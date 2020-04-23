Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

