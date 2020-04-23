Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $75,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

KO opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.