Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

