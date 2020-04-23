Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

