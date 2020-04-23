Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 2,555 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,152,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Cfra lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

CME stock opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.