Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

