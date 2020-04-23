Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

