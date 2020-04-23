Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,687,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Raymond James by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,221,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,047,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

