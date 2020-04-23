Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 2.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 101,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 185,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

