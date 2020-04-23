Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $380.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.81 and its 200 day moving average is $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.