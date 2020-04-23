Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

