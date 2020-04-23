Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.