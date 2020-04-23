C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

