CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAIXABANK/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAIXABANK/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. CAIXABANK/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

About CAIXABANK/ADR

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

