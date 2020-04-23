Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 383 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

Shares of T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.