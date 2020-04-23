Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

