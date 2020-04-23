Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 55,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 206,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.