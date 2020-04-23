Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 55,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

