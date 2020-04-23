Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

