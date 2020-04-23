Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.66

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.66 and traded as low as $50.66. Capital Drilling shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 31,155 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Capital Drilling’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

About Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

