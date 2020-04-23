Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

