Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $6.00. Carclo shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 341,463 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

About Carclo (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

