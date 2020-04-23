Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 37,500 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,045,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

