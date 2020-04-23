Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

