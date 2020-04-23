Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 690.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,883.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,373.41.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

