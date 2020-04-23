CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.70. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 37,088 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

