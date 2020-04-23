Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

