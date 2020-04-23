Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 6,842 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

