Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

