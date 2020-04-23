Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $165.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.