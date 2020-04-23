Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

