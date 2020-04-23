Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $421.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.77 and a 200-day moving average of $332.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.