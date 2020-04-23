Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $115,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

NYSE:VMW opened at $128.00 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.