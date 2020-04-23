Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Cigna by 53.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 192,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,026,000 after buying an additional 69,341 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $182.59 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.