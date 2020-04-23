Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 10,515 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,941,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.