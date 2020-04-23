Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $247.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

