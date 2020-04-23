Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,066,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,859,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

