Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

