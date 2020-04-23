Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.