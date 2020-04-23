Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $182.59 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

