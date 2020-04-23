Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.29 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.