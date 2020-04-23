Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

