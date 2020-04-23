Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

