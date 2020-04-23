Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

