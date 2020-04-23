Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.