Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 467,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

BSCL opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

