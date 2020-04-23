Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 542 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

NASDAQ FB opened at $182.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

